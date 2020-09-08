Litter, trash problems plague El Paso’s famous scenic drive

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Residents are getting upset with a rather smelly situation that is developing along El Paso’s famous Scenic Drive.

An official sign posted at one of the community areas meant for families to gather and enjoy the beautiful view says the picnicking is prohibited.

But nonetheless, piles of discarded popcorn bags, pizza boxes, beer bottles and more continue to grow, as does overflowing trash cans.

And after baking in the hot sun, what looks bad smells even worse.

“This is my first time coming up here and I am surprised that the area looks like this," said El Paso resident Natalie Jones. "It does not smell good at all."

In addition, countless broken bottles litter the area and nearby walking trails. All types of trash can be found around the popular family gathering place.

“El Paso is known for its mountains so it is said to see it being a mess everywhere," said another resident, Jackie Ibarra.

Some residents familiar with the area said this is far from the first time they have seen it like this.

Scenic Drive sits in in District 1 represented by City Council member Peter Swarzbein.

Swarzbein said he and his staff are aware of the problem and are looking into a solution.

El Paso city government also issued this official response:

“The City was notified of the trash and graffiti today which staff will address according; however, it is disappointing that some persons would be so destructive of our scenic public spaces. We strongly encourage anyone to report these types of concerns by calling the police non-emergency numbers at 915-832-4400, or call 3-1-1.”