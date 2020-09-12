It’s now official: El Paso’s Robert E. Lee Road renamed in honor of Buffalo Soldiers

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- After being approved by City Council back in June, east-central El Paso's Robert E. Lee Road was officially renamed this week as Buffalo Soldier Road to honor the historic contributions of black soldiers.

The new street signs were erected during a dedication ceremony on Thursday at a cost of about $4,000, which was paid for by community contributions.

The leader of the Valley View Neighborhood Association spearheaded the change amid a national debate over names of facilities, statues and other honors for those linked to the Confederacy, seen as a symbol of slavery in the South.

Robert E. Lee was a top Confederate general during the Civil War who has no known ties to El Paso.

The City of El Paso's action followed Fort Bliss renaming their portion of the street six years ago to honor the Buffalo Soldiers - a group of African American soldiers who protected western settlers in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Robert E. Lee's name is also being removed from an elementary school in the northeast section of the city. The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees voted last month to rename that school Sunrise Mountain.