With under a week left, 65.7% of El Pasoans have filed out the 2020 Census

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- With six days until the deadline, the U.S. Census Bureau said 65.7 percent of El Pasoans have filled out the 2020 census so far.

Thursday morning local community leaders, including Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, came together to discuss the impact the 2020 Census has on our community.

“For the next six days we have to pull out all the stops," Congresswoman Escobar said. "We have to leave no stone unturned at that's why I’m imploring upon El Pasoans...sometimes the best pressure comes from your peers or from your family.”

That same day, school districts from across the borderland participated in the census bureau's "Census Takeover Day and Telethon," encouraging families who have not filled out the census to do so.

According to the bureau, the 2020 Census count impacts billions of dollars in federal funds that communities receive each year like roads, parks, hospitals, and schools.

The City of El Paso's website states that "a portion of $675 billion in federal funds" supports "resources, programs and services critical to El Paso County residents."

The deadline to complete the census is Sept. 30. For more information on how to complete it, click here or call (844) 330-2020.

To see an interactive map of how El Paso and other counties across the country are responding, click here.