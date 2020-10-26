Skip to Content
Watch LIVE: El Paso City Council meets with agenda dominated by Covid-related items

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso City Council was slated to meet for a work session Monday at 3:35 p.m. with an agenda dominated by coronavirus-related items in the wake of record-setting active cases and hospitalizations that has prompted a nightly curfew to be put in place.

Among the Covid-related items on the agenda:

  • Item 1: Covid-19 response update from city officials, emergency management and health leaders.
  • Items 2, 3 & 4: Discussion and action on extending emergency orders.
  • Items 6 & 7: Discussion on expanding testing and contact tracing.
  • Item 8: Covid-19 task force report on enforcement efforts.
  • Item 9: Strategic plan with local hospitals.
  • Items 12, 13 & 21: Use of federal CARES Act funding.
  • Items 14, 15 & 17: Business closures as non-essential or due to violations.
  • Item 18: Vaccination roll-out plan.
  • Item 19: Filling health department vacancies.
