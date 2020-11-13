Appeals court orders injunction to halt El Paso County’s shutdown order; AG calls Samaniego ‘a tyrant’

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A state appeals court late Friday found that a lower court erred when it declined to grant a temporary injunction halting El Paso County's shutdown order for non-essential businesses.

The Eighth Court of Appeals sent the case back to the lower court, directing District Court Judge William Moody to impose the injunction.

That means County Judge Ricardo Samaniego's recent orders imposing a shutdown of non-essential businesses and imposing a curfew to slow the spread of Covid-19 cannot be enforced.

A group of restaurant owners and the state of Texas had sued Samaniego and the county, claiming that he overstepped his authority by issuing mandates that conflicted with Gov. Greg Abbott's less-restrictive directives.

In their 2-1 decision, the appeals judges wrote of the conflict, "we conclude the Governor’s order would prevail."

"Pick whatever type of disaster you might, from toxic chemical releases, earthquakes, oil pipelines leaks, to pandemics--and there could be good faith differences of opinion on the proper response," the ruling said. "Because there must be a final decision-maker, the Legislature inserted a tie breaker and gave it to the governor in that his or her declarations have the force of law."

State Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a statement applauding what he called "an outstanding decision" by the appeals court decision and referring to Samaniego "a tyrant."

Samaniego could choose to appeal the case to the Texas Supreme Court, but there was no immediate word as to his legal plans.

You can read the court's full ruling and the attorney general's statement below.