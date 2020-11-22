El Paso organizations ‘give back’ before Thanksgiving weekend, host turkey giveaways

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Times have never been tougher with days away until Thanksgiving, all kinds of organizations are giving back.

Dozens of volunteers at Abundant Living Faith Center in east El Paso handing out all the fixings to families Saturday for the perfect thanksgiving meal, including you guessed it, turkey.

“We’ve been doing this for years giving to the community. Every thanksgiving we make it a point to to provide meals,” Charles Nieman, pastor at the church.

“We upped everything this year. We doubled the amount of meals that were given away so we going to give away 2,000 complete thanksgiving meals."

Hundreds of cars wrapping around busy northeast El Paso streets for The Great Khalid Foundation's first ever 'Great Thanksgiving Giveaway feeding 1,000 families.

"This is something that we don’t do normally this is not one of out initiates but because of the pandemic we knew that it would be a necessary thing for us to step up and try to feed these families," said Linda Wolfe, executive director of the foundation and mother to the local R&B singer.

Businesses like First Light Federal and Mattress Firm both donating to help the foundation kick off the thanksgiving giveaway."

“We’re always involved in some sort of giving back to the community but this one..this one is incredibly huge for our community,” said Daniel Longoria, vice president of Mattress Firm.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office also helping 250 families in need. Across state lines, smaller organizations like UTV group Zia 4x4 in las cruces lending a hand too.