28 new virus deaths reported in El Paso; hospitalizations continue to drop

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Health Department announced 28 new coronavirus-related deaths and 380 new cases Wednesday morning.

The death toll now stands at 1,248 in El Paso County. There are also 564 suspected Covid-19 deaths currently under investigation by local health officials.

Hospitalizations decreased from 600 to 565. That's the fewest Covid-19 patients El Paso has had since Oct. 20. The number of ICU patients also decreased from 237 to 202.

There are 36,817 known active cases in El Paso, marking a decrease of 214 from Tuesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 93,859 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 55,199 reported recoveries. Doctors caution some recovered persons may still have ongoing health issues due to having once been infected.

