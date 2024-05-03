13 killed as heavy rains unleash landslide in Haiti, force planes near Puerto Rico to land elsewhere

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Officials say at least 13 people died in northern Haiti following two days of heavy rains. Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency says the majority of deaths were caused by a landslide in the southeastern region of the coastal city of Cap-Haitien. Authorities said Thursday more than 2,200 homes also were flooded, and there were significant losses in livestock swept away by the Haut-Cap river. Heavy rains also were reported in neighboring Puerto Rico. Officials said Friday at least a dozen flights scheduled to land in the capital of San Juan were rerouted to the Dominican Republic and elsewhere. Widespread flooding also was reported in the U.S. territory.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.