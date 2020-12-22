Man seriously injured trying to save pet from house fire in central El Paso

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department said a man was seriously injured after trying to save a pet from a burning home early Tuesday morning.

It happened at a home on the 900 block of Marlow Road in central El Paso just after 2:30 a.m. That's near Geronimo and Trowbridge Drives.

A fire official on scene told ABC-7 the 41-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries. The official also said there were four people in the home at the time of the fire. No one else was hurt.

The department said it extinguished the fire by 4:30 a.m.

At this point, it's not clear what may have caused the fire.

Watch Good Morning El Paso for the latest updates.