El Paso reports 35 new coronavirus deaths as active cases drop once again

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's health department reported 35 new coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday morning.

It brings the death toll to 1,358 in El Paso County. There are also 579 suspected Covid-19 deaths currently under investigation by local health officials.

The health department said the deaths did not occur on the same day. It can take weeks, or even months, before an official cause of death is determined.

Health officials also reported 291 new cases. There are currently 35,265 active coronavirus infections in El Paso, which marks a decrease of 496 from the day before.

Covid-19 hospitalizations decreased from 490 to 489.

The number of patients in the ICU dropped from 187 to 185.

To date, there have been El Pasoans infected with the virus, with officials estimating that 58,844 have recovered. But, doctors caution that some recovered persons may still have ongoing health issues due to having once been infected.

Complete El Paso Covid-19 data can be found at EPStrong.org.