El Paso Mayor-elect Oscar Leeser loses brother to Covid-19 just weeks after mother’s virus death

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Incoming El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser has now lost a second family member to Covid-19.

Word of his older brother's death comes just weeks after Leeser's mother had died, also as a result of Covid-19.

In a social media post, the mayor-elect said his brother George died on Christmas eve following a battle with the virus.

"With a heavy heart we are sad to share with you that my brother George lost his battle with Covid on December 24th. Please keep his children and grandchildren in your prayers," Leeser wrote.

His mother, Rhoberta, died in November from the virus.

According to the obituary website Legacy.com, George Leeser was a 1969 graduate of Coronado High School and graduated from UTEP four years later with a business degree.

Like Oscar, who operates a car dealership, George had also worked in the automotive business for many years.

Private funeral services are planned at Sunset Funeral Home-West.