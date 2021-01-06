Make-shift hospital at El Paso convention center to gradually close mission

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas --- The makeshift emergency hospital operating at the convention center is being closed in phases.

The state government confirmed that the county judge, mayor of El Paso and the El Paso emergency management coordinator have approved the phased-in closure for the temporary hospital that was set up during the spike in Covid-19 cases the Borderland saw this fall and winter.

The initial closure will reduce the hospital down to 75 beds by Jan. 14 but with room to adjust if there is a spike in cases.

The infusion center at the makeshift facility continues to operate with 20 beds.

So far, 286 patients have been treated at the convention center with 24 patients currently receiving care there.

Also, 578 infusions have been completed at the center.