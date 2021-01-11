Commission considers arguments over Duranguito inclusion in Downtown Historical District

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso’s Historical Landmark Commission met on Monday to discuss the proposed Downtown Historical District and the growing argument over how to categorize a specific set of properties that could be identified within that area.

In 2017, a survey was done of downtown El Paso which identified over 1,000 properties that could be part of a National Register of Historic Places district.

However, 13 of those sites are properties in the Duranguito neighborhood, where the city plans on building the long-awaited Multipurpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center - also known as the arena project.

On December 23, former Mayor Dee Margo sent a letter to the Texas Historical Commission saying that the city opposes the inclusion of those sites as part of the National Register of Historic Places nomination.

According to Margo, those 13 properties, which are already under the ownership of the city itself, are damaged and are not of historic value.

However, there has been push back to that letter with El Paso County Commissioner David Stout and others saying that only five of those buildings have actually been considerably damaged and that they represent a major historic asset to the area.

“Now more than ever in this new normal, we are going to be seeing this when it comes to attracting tourism," said Stout. "I think heritage tourism is really going to play a huge role and so putting ourselves on the map with this district as well at the Segundo Barrio district is very important."

The Historical Landmark Commission is considering their options on how to advise the Texas Historical Commission on this matter.

If the Texas Historical Commission does exclude the those 13 sites, the county may end up having to redo the survey process for setting up an historic district all together.

The Downtown Management District has also put out a letter in support of the city’s request to exclude those 13 sites from the proposed historic district.

“A recognition to those properties at this point just defies logic," said Downtown Management District Executive Director Joe Gudenrath. "There is no reason to do this according to where we are at right now.”

The city and Downtown Management District noted that they do not object to the El Paso Downtown Historic District nomination overall, which includes 1,000 other properties aside from the 13 Duranguito sites.