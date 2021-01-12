El Paso police suffer loss of 2nd police detective in as many days due to deaths from health issues

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso police detective's death from a medical condition while on-duty marked the second detective death within a 48-hour period for the department.

Police officials said Tuesday that Det. Charles Harmon died at a hospital, where he was rushed after "having a medical emergency at police headquarters."

The statement from police did not elaborate on Harmon's condition.

His was the second death of an El Paso police detective to be announced in two days.

On Monday, officials had announced the death of 67-year-old Det. Camerino Santiago due to Covid-19. He was the first member of the police force known to have died from the coronavirus.