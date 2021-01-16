State panel unanimously endorses downtown El Paso historic district that includes Duranguito

El Paso

AUSTIN, Texas – Downtown El Paso, including the Duranguito neighborhood, has moved a step closer toward gaining a special federal historic designation.

On Saturday, the State Board of Review for the Texas Historical Commission voted unanimously to recommend downtown El Paso to become part of the National Register of Historic Places.

The area being endorsed by the panel consists of 143 acres and includes 174 buildings that would be considered historic and 72 that aren’t considered historic.

The historic area's boundaries would include El Paso’s Central Business District and the Duranguito neighborhood.

Duranguito has been the subject of ongoing controversy, debate and lawsuits for years over the City of El Paso's plans to build an arena there. Former Mayor Dee Margo had lobbied to keep Duranguito out of the proposed historic district, while new Mayor Oscar Leeser has signaled the arena is not a priority item on his agenda.

The historical designation, if achieved however, would not put any limitation on property owners, said Chris Florance, a spokesman for the Texas Historical Commission. The primary benefit is it makes property potentially eligible for federal tax credits, he said.

Florance said the next step is to send the recommendation on to the state historic preservation officer and executive director of the Texas Historical Commission, Mark Wolfe. Wolfe will then have 45 days to either send the recommendation onward to the National Parks Service or reject it.