Grandfather of youngest survivor of El Paso Walmart shooting has died

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Gilbert Anchondo, the grandfather and a caregiver of the youngest survivor of the Cielo Vista Walmart mass shooting, has died.

Family members on Friday confirmed to ABC-7 that he passed away Thursday night after suffering a heart attack while hospitalized.

Gilbert Anchondo lost his son, Andre Anchondo, and his daughter-in-law, Jordan Anchondo, in the Aug. 3, 2019 shooting tragedy that claimed two dozen lives.

The pair died while shielding their baby, now 1-year-old Paul Gilbert Anchondo, from the gunfire that broke out while they were shopping inside the Walmart store.

Gilbert and his wife Brenda, the boy's grandparents, had been caring for him.

A GoFundMe effort has been launched by family and friends to raise money for Gilbert Anchondo's funeral expenses.

"Mr. Gilbert Anchondo was an amazing father, husband, grandpa, shop owner, and loyal friend... Gilbert’s final wish to be buried next to his son Andre," it says on the GoFundMe site.