Fundraising effort launched for far east El Paso family who lost home to wood-burning stove fire

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A family in far east El Paso County is homeless and looking for help after a fire destroyed the home they built with their own hands.

As ABC-7 reported Thursday night, the fire happened in the 1900 block of Aviation near the Socorro Athletic Complex.

The home was not built with central heating and the Andrade family usually turned on a wood burning stove to keep themselves warm on harsh winter nights.

“That day it was very cold, so we turned on the stove just like any other day," Elfega Andrade explained. "All the days we’ve done it.”

Except this day smoke billowed and it started a fire. Justo Andrade, Elfega's wife, tried to put out the fire but it was too late.

“It was really strong," Justo said.

The fire burned half of their home. Certain areas of the house have no roof and debris is scattered everywhere.

After living there for 14 years, Justo and Elfega are now homeless.

“Now I have a broken heart," Elfega said.

Red Cross and other organizations provided financial assistance to the family to stay in a hotel. The family is only a couple of days from running out of money and they have nowhere to go.

Now the family is asking the community for help.

“People can come one time, one day, you know, with their help to restore it a little bit," Elfega said.

There is an online fundraiser set up for the family, which you can donate to by clicking here.