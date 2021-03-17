Human remains found at El Paso construction site for Amazon distribution center

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Human remains were discovered Wednesday at the construction site of an El Paso distribution center for retail giant Amazon.

The 115-acre site is located between Rojas and Interstate 10 near Eastlake.

A spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed bones were found at the scene.

The El Paso County Medical Examiner was at the site alongside deputies investigating the discovery.

No further details were immediately available.