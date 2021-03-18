Human remains found off of Hondo Pass on Fort Bliss land

El Paso

FORT BLISS, Texas -- Human remains were discovered Thursday off of Hondo Pass on Fort Bliss land, officials confirmed.

The Army's Criminal Investigation Division (CID) was at the scene examining the remains that were dug up.

No further information about the discovery was immediately available.

It marked the second finding of human remains in the El Paso area in as many days.

On Wednesday, bones were found at the Amazaon warehouse construction site near Eastlake. The El Paso County Medical Examiner and Sheriff's Office major crimes investigators were handling that case.