Covid-19 testing demand down in El Paso as health officials urge spring breakers to get tested

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are decreasing in El Paso. But health experts are voicing new concern that demand for testing is declining significantly in the region.

During El Paso's surge of cases this fall, testing peaked. More than 53,000 tests were conducted in a single week. Just last week, that number was down to over 12,000.

Health officials are concerned about the trend because those who are infected might not know they have COVID-19 without a positive test. This is especially true because some virus cases do not present any symptoms.

County health leaders say testing is vital for controlling spread, especially during and after spring break.

"People are coming back now from spring break and a lot of the people went out of town," said El Paso City and County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza. "We're going to strongly encourage everybody who went out of town to go get tested. We need to know who is coming positive and who is not. If somebody has symptoms, regardless whether they have the vaccine or not, please, they need to go and get tested."

Dr. Ocaranza said El Paso might not feel the impact from this travel for several weeks.

"One thing that also we need to remember is that spring break in Juarez is not the same as in El Paso," Dr. Ocaranza said. "Also, the New Mexico one is going to be starting this week and not last week like in El Paso."

Those who might have been exposed should continue to isolate after receiving a negative test. Health experts have said individuals with COVID-19 might test negative before ultimately testing positive days later. On average, those without symptoms might be most likely to test positive five to seven days after an exposure. Those with symptoms might be most likely to test positive three days after symptoms begin.