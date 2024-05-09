New air ambulance now available in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Medical patients in El Paso will have more healthcare services.

RevIVe Mobile Health and ATI Jet are partnering up to unveil new air ambulance operations in the Borderland. The partnership will provide transport solutions to patients who need to travel outside the region for their medical needs.

Director of Operations at ReviVe Mobile Health, Sam Dominguez, said this is the only service in the area that offers jets for medical transport.

“In the medical field, we often say time is tissue. We often talk about the golden hour. We often talk about time being important for life-saving capabilities. Our aircrafts would be faster and more capable to get people from point A to point B in order to get them to the right specialties," he said.

He explained that the Learjet 55 jets are fully equipped with a critical care paramedic and a critical care nurse.

Dominguez said they will be able to serve all types of patients with various medical needs.

“It’s very often that we fly patients out of El Paso to different areas for burns, for cardiothoracic surgeries, certain pediatric, pediatric specialties, as well as cancer and transplant patients," he said.

Dominguez also said they will be able to transport patients ranging from pediatrics to geriatrics.

Michael Sarabia, the CEO of RevIVe Mobile Health, said this service will give patients more options.

“We are in a jet. A jet is going to be a little bit more costlier, but we're going to be able to get there faster," Sarabia said.

He explained they can also travel internationally, unlike other companies.

"It offers another air ambulance, more capable, longer distance. And most importantly, like I said, to go internationally and go pick them up from, from someone, some other country. And like I said, we're the only ones in this region that is that has a capability that has that reach."

Both said this will help patients who are in urgent need of medical attention.

“It feels good knowing that we're going to be able to help people. And that's really why I do what I do," Dominguez said.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Thursday, May 9th, at 11 a.m. at the ATI JET Hangar located at 7007 Boeing Drive.

Community leaders and healthcare professionals are invited to the ceremony and tour the facilities.