ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm dry pattern continues Thursday with light winds

today at 7:15 AM
Published 5:46 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thursday we will see a similar weather pattern to what was experienced yesterday. Warm, dry, windy conditions, continue today although we will see the winds weaker than what was experienced the past few days.

Today we are expecting temperatures throughout the region to reach between the mid and upper 80s.

Dry conditions persist into today with light winds. Wind gusts are anticipated to peak at about 25-30 MPH which brings us to breezy conditions to light winds at most for your Thursday.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

