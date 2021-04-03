El Paso Border Patrol gets extra hands with new processing coordinators

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Customs and Border Protection is getting extra help as it's agents are dealing with an influx of migrants at the southern border. More than a dozen people graduated from Border Patrol's "Class 01" to become processing coordinators.

The new civilian position, created in January, focuses "on performing administrative tasks related to processing individuals apprehended by Border Patrol agents," according to CBP.

$13 million was allocated in 2020 to fund this program of new civilian coordinators. Part of the first class will be coming to El Paso and the Rio Grande Valley.

It's a program several congressional leaders pushed for. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar pushed a similar program back in February.

“Having CBP allow non-governmental organizations to work inside processing centers so migrants could immediately connect with their sponsors after release,” Escobar said.