Speaking Rock reopens with live music, but restrictions are in place

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The Tigua Tribe has brought back live entertainment at Speaking Rock for the public.

People can now enjoy live music in the outdoor patio area, but space is limited and is being run on a first-come, first-served basis. Everyone is still required to wear masks and stay socially distanced, according to Speaking Rock.

Speaking Rock indicated it still follows public health guidelines when deciding to host live music events.

"We all want to get back to normal as soon as possible but we also want to continue being cautious as well as monitoring the overall situation throughout the city and acting accordingly," Speaking Rock said in a recent social media post.