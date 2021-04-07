In-person mass capacity boosted to 50% for El Paso’s Catholic churches

El Paso

El Paso, Texas — The Diocese of El Paso announced Wednesday evening that Catholic churches in El Paso County will be allowed to have increased attendance at masses.

Mass attendance will expand from 25% to 50% capacity, assuming that strict

adherence to mask wearing inside churches is practiced at all times.

"Those Catholics that have been fully vaccinated are highly encouraged to return to mass in public," a statement form the diocese said.

Under the latest diocese guidelines, officials indicated weddings and funerals would remain at a maximum of 75 people inside of a church and 25 people at the graveside service.