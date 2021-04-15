‘Cosmo’ the dog hailed as life-saving hero by El Paso firefighters

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Department is hailing a four-legged friend as a hero, crediting the pooch for saving his owner during a medical emergency.

Fire officials say the dog named 'Cosmo' ran for help, found a Good Samaritan and led that person to the troubled owner, who was experiencing a medical condition.

The Good Samaritan quickly dialed 911 and firefighters responded to get the owner to the hospital for life-saving treatment.

Reacting to Cosmo's heroics, firefighters wrote in a tweet: "Who's the goodest boy of them all?!"