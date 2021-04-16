Watch LIVE at 6:30 PM: El Paso Diocese ordains 5 new deacons

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Diocese of El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz was set to ordain five new deacons during a Friday evening mass at Mother Cabrini Catholic Church in east El Paso.

The new deacons, all of whom have been preparing to eventually become priests, include:

José William Arévelo Narváez, 41, has studied for the priesthood for 12 years, with the last 4 years in El

Paso.

Paso. Astry Déraly, 39, has been studying for the priesthood since 2007 in Costa Rica and came to El Paso to

finish his studies in 2017.

finish his studies in 2017. Cesar Garcia-Ortega, 26, was born and raised in El Paso and has studied for the priesthood since 2012.

Edroud Jean, 38, has been studying for the priesthood since 2008 in Costa Rica and came to El Paso to finish his studies in 2016.

Sergio Legareta Carrasco, 32, has been studying for the priesthood in El Paso for the last 10 years.

“Each of these 5 men has unique talents and gifts that will help serve the people of the Diocese of El Paso and we are very proud of them,”said Fr. John Telles, the diocese's director of seminarians. “We look forward to their service not just

for the short term, but for the long term for many years to come in the Diocese of El Paso."