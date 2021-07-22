Woman’s body found in car in east El Paso; 2nd case in as many days

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Police were investigating a body found in a car in east El Paso late Thursday afternoon; it was the second body found in a car in as many days in the city.

Thursday's discovery happened in a parking lot at N. Zaragoza Road and Vista Del Sol Drive. A white sheet could be seen covering the vehicle at the scene as police examined it.

Authorities indicated the body was that of a woman, but didn't offer any added details.

On Wednesday, a man's body found in a parked car in west El Paso at 4740 N. Mesa Street. Detectives were investigating that death but suggested that foul play wasn't believed to be involved.