El Paso
Woman’s body found in car in east El Paso; 2nd case in as many days

White sheet covers a vehicle containing the body of a woman in an east El Paso paring lot.
KVIA
EL PASO, Texas -- Police were investigating a body found in a car in east El Paso late Thursday afternoon; it was the second body found in a car in as many days in the city.

Thursday's discovery happened in a parking lot at N. Zaragoza Road and Vista Del Sol Drive. A white sheet could be seen covering the vehicle at the scene as police examined it.

Authorities indicated the body was that of a woman, but didn't offer any added details.

On Wednesday, a man's body found in a parked car in west El Paso at 4740 N. Mesa Street. Detectives were investigating that death but suggested that foul play wasn't believed to be involved.

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

