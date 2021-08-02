Guide to events honoring victims on 2nd anniversary of Aug. 3 shooting

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – In honor of the second anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019 mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart that claimed the lives of 23 people, numerous remembrances, memorials and tributes are scheduled across El Paso to mark the solemn occasion.

Below is a list of those events compiled by ABC-7... (*** denotes events that will be live streamed here on KVIA.com)

Memorial Bell Tolling Ceremony, Aug. 3 at 8:30 a.m.***

Members of El Paso City Council will participate in a special ceremony before the regularly scheduled council meeting. The ceremony will include a moment of silence, followed by the reading of the names of each victim. The council members will take turns tolling the bell in remembrance of the 23 victims.

#ElPasoFirme Community Memorial, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.***

The Border Network for Human Rights hosts a remembrance and a call to action against white supremacy, racism and xenophobia in Ponder Park, 7500 W.H. Burges Drive. El Paso Catholic Bishop Mark Seitz, Pastor Michael Grady and Congresswoman Veronica Escobar will be among the participants.

History Museum Exhibit on Resilience, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The El Paso Museum of History will host the Resilience: Remembering August 3 exhibit, which features items left by community members at a makeshift memorial shortly after the mass shooting. Luminarias will be placed around the exhibit as a sign of unity.

Healing Garden Unveiling at Ascarate Park, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.***

The County of El Paso will unveil a Healing Garden memorial at Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta Drive, to honor the Aug. 3 victims and provide a healing space for the community. Attendance at the unveiling ceremony is restricted to victims' families and other invitees, but the park will re-open to the public later that evening from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. for a drive-thru viewing of the Healing Garden.

Luminarias at Ponder Park, Aug. 3 from 8 to 9 p.m.

Luminarias will be displayed and lit at Ponder Park, 7500 W.H. Burges Drive, as an El Paso Symphony Orchestra Quintet pays tribute. Visitors will be given orange ribbons to place at the park’s memorial site.

Star on the Mountain Memorial, Aug. 3 at 8:30 p.m.***

The El Paso Chamber will flash the Star on the Mountain 23 times in honor of the victims while El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser reads each of their names. While the property the Star is located on is not accessible to the public, the Star on the Mountain is visible from Downtown, Central, and East of the Franklin Mountains and is designed to be optimally viewed from the corner of Texas Avenue and Alameda Avenue.

Healing Meditation at Ponder Park, week of Aug. 3

Live Active El Paso will host healing meditation sessions at Ponder Park the week of Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. The free sessions are open to the public and will take place on Monday, Aug. 2, Wednesday, Aug. 4 and Friday, Aug 6.

Unite with Light, Aug. 3 through Aug. 16

The public art lighting along Interstate 10 and Airway - and El Paso International Airport’s terminal and landscaping lights - will be illuminated orange through Aug. 16 in remembrance of the Aug. 3 victims. The public is invited to visit the lights and walk or drive along the paths.