Sewage released into Rio Grande after wastewater line breaks again in west El Paso

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Water officials said Friday evening that the utility's Frontera Force Main had broken yet again, spilling sewage into the intersection of Frontera Road and Doniphan Drive in west El Paso.

"This is the same line that has seen other breaks in recent weeks," EP Water said in a statement.

Because of this latest break, the water utility said it was diverting wastewater into the stormwater system, "where it eventually empties into the Rio Grande near the area of Paisano Drive and Racetrack Drive."

The utility's statement warned, "Even though the wastewater is heavily diluted in the river, EP Water advises the public to avoid contact with the river water. Our river treatment plants stopped treating water for the season last week. At this time, the amount of wastewater discharged is not known as crews are still working to contain it and estimate it may take days to complete repairs."

Unlike on some past occasions, EP Water officials indicated that service hadn't been disrupted to any homes or businesses in the area of this latest line rupture. However, traffic was being diverted in the area of Doniphan and Frontera while crews worked to try and make repairs.