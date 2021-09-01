El Paso rescuers fail to find person seen in the water in Chihuahuita

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — A search by two El Paso Fire Department water rescue and dive teams failed to find any signs of a person reportedly seen in the water Wednesday evening near the U.S.-Mexico border in the city's Chihuahuita section.

A fire department spokesman said the initial search effort took place along a waterway near the Chihuahuita Rec Center, which is located in the 400 block of Charles Road.

A second group of rescuers continued the search at Paisano Drive and Ruhlen Court.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. by the U.S. Border Patrol and search efforts by firefighters ended about 6:50 p.m.

EPFD Water Rescue Team units responding to reports of a possible person-in-the-water by the Chihuahuitita Rec Center. Crews investigating.

Equipo de rescate acuático respondiendo a reportes de persona en el agua por el centro recreativo Chihuahuita. Rescatistas investigando. pic.twitter.com/JxBZwDusUO — Enrique Dueñas-Aguilar (@EPFDEnrique) September 1, 2021

A second group of divers continued the search at Paisano and Ruhlen. No individuals found. Operation terminated at 6:48PM.

Un segundo grupo de buzos continuó la búsqueda en Paisano y Ruhlen. No se encontraron personas. Operación terminada a las 6:48PM. https://t.co/VKJwouLuez pic.twitter.com/RpV1YAwHgM — Enrique Dueñas-Aguilar (@EPFDEnrique) September 2, 2021