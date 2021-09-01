Skip to Content
El Paso
El Paso rescuers fail to find person seen in the water in Chihuahuita

A water rescue team member looks for a person in the water in the Chihuahuitita area.
EL PASO, Texas — A search by two El Paso Fire Department water rescue and dive teams failed to find any signs of a person reportedly seen in the water Wednesday evening near the U.S.-Mexico border in the city's Chihuahuita section.

A fire department spokesman said the initial search effort took place along a waterway near the Chihuahuita Rec Center, which is located in the 400 block of Charles Road.

A second group of rescuers continued the search at Paisano Drive and Ruhlen Court.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. by the U.S. Border Patrol and search efforts by firefighters ended about 6:50 p.m.

