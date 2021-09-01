El Paso rescuers fail to find person seen in the water in Chihuahuita
EL PASO, Texas — A search by two El Paso Fire Department water rescue and dive teams failed to find any signs of a person reportedly seen in the water Wednesday evening near the U.S.-Mexico border in the city's Chihuahuita section.
A fire department spokesman said the initial search effort took place along a waterway near the Chihuahuita Rec Center, which is located in the 400 block of Charles Road.
A second group of rescuers continued the search at Paisano Drive and Ruhlen Court.
The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. by the U.S. Border Patrol and search efforts by firefighters ended about 6:50 p.m.
EPFD Water Rescue Team units responding to reports of a possible person-in-the-water by the Chihuahuitita Rec Center. Crews investigating.— Enrique Dueñas-Aguilar (@EPFDEnrique) September 1, 2021
Equipo de rescate acuático respondiendo a reportes de persona en el agua por el centro recreativo Chihuahuita. Rescatistas investigando. pic.twitter.com/JxBZwDusUO
A second group of divers continued the search at Paisano and Ruhlen. No individuals found. Operation terminated at 6:48PM.— Enrique Dueñas-Aguilar (@EPFDEnrique) September 2, 2021
Un segundo grupo de buzos continuó la búsqueda en Paisano y Ruhlen. No se encontraron personas. Operación terminada a las 6:48PM. https://t.co/VKJwouLuez pic.twitter.com/RpV1YAwHgM
A few minutes ago, EPFD Water Rescue crews responded to a report of a person in the water.— El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) September 2, 2021
Two teams of divers, one at Paisano and Ruhlen, and a second one by the Chihuahuita Rec Center, performed a thorough investigation of the area. No individuals found.
Crews returning. pic.twitter.com/lOu7o3hApt
