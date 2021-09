El Paso

SOCORRO, Texas -- Over 2,300 El Paso Electric customers were without power in the Socorro and San Elizario areas Friday night due to outages.

The EPE outage map indicated that the power loss occurred at 8:07 p.m. with 2,324 homes and businesses impacted.

There was no immediate word on a cause for the electrical outages, but the utility said crews were working to diagnose and fix the problem.