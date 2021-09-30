Small fire breaks out at El Paso’s newly renovated Blue Flame Building

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A small fire broke out late Wednesday night at downtown El Paso's iconic and newly renovated Blue Flame Building.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 11:40 p.m.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire or the extent of damage, but authorities said there no serious injuries.

A resident of the Blue Flame told ABC-7 that a small fire occurred on the 10th floor of the building. Just over a dozen evacuees were observed at the nearby Wells Fargo Bank Plaza waiting for fire crews to allow them to return.

The building at 304 Texas Avenue, formerly owned by El Paso Natural Gas, is now the property of the Housing Authority of El Paso.

The agency held a grand opening ceremony in July after completion of a $36 million redevelopment of the 18-story building that first opened in 1954. The building was converted from office space into a mixed-use development that features 120 affordable apartments.