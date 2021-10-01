New flag pole arrives at Old Glory Memorial in northeast El Paso

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- After more of a year and a half, a local landmark will soon return to its former glory.

The flag pole for the Old Glory Memorial - which has stood tall at 180 feet in northeast El Paso - was escorted back to its site on Friday, accompanied by the Far West Texas Patriot Guard riders and law enforcement.

Back in February of last year, the flag pole had to be taken down due to cracks and other damage caused by the wind.



The pandemic delayed the process, but thanks to donations from the community, the flag pole has now made it home.

Tony Lewis, the president of El Paso Texas Flags Across America, said they plan to put the flag pole up on Monday morning.