WATCH: Scary circus mishap in ‘Globe of Death’ at El Paso County Coliseum

EL PASO, Texas -- A mishap during a circus performance at the El Paso County Coliseum on Thursday night caused some scary moments when it appeared that some of the participants might have been injured.

The accident happened during the Circus Spectacular show on its opening night; the circus is in town through Sunday.

Audience members saw a motorcyclist crash into several others inside a giant ball as part of a circus stunt known as the "Globe of Death."

All of the performers went down and witnesses said they were wheeled off to the side and the lights in the coliseum were cut.

Officials later said all the performers were OK.

"The coliseum always has a medical team on site no matter the event. Our guys checked (the performers) out and there were no major injuries," said Brian Kennedy, in-house counsel at the coliseum.

He added that all the participants were walking, although one may have hurt his elbow. All indicated they intended to perform again on Friday, he noted.

El Paso police and fire department dispatchers said they didn't receive any notification of the incident.