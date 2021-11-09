Franklin Mountain hiker rescued as crews find explosive device, summon bomb squad

UPDATE: Authorities said a lost hiker was safely rescued Tuesday by search crews who then discovered an explosive ordinance.

That prompted the El Paso police bomb squad to be called out to examine and remove the object, an effort that was underway during the noon hour.

Transmountain Road was closed in both directions due to the potential explosives incident.

The hiker suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso firefighters were searching an area of the Franklin Mountains for a missing hiker late Tuesday morning.

About a dozen fire and rescue crews responded to the Franklin Mountain State Park, along the west side of the mountain, about 10 a.m. to assist park rangers after word of a lost hiker.

An El Paso police and fire command center was set up near the Ron Coleman Trail parking lot; no further details were immediately known about the search and rescue effort.