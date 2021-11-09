Franklin Mountain hiker rescued as crews find explosive device, summon bomb squad
UPDATE: Authorities said a lost hiker was safely rescued Tuesday by search crews who then discovered an explosive ordinance.
That prompted the El Paso police bomb squad to be called out to examine and remove the object, an effort that was underway during the noon hour.
Transmountain Road was closed in both directions due to the potential explosives incident.
The hiker suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso firefighters were searching an area of the Franklin Mountains for a missing hiker late Tuesday morning.
About a dozen fire and rescue crews responded to the Franklin Mountain State Park, along the west side of the mountain, about 10 a.m. to assist park rangers after word of a lost hiker.
An El Paso police and fire command center was set up near the Ron Coleman Trail parking lot; no further details were immediately known about the search and rescue effort.
Comments
3 Comments
Probably military unexploded ordnance. The Army used the mountains as an impact area for decades.
All they will do is blow it in place (BIP).
While stationed at the NATO base in Sicily in ’68, they were digging a new sand trap for the #3 hole at the golf course. Built on a former WW II German ammo dump, they unearthed an old 250kg bomb! EOD BIPed it as you say. Instant sand trap!!