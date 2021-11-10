Man struck by vehicle and killed in Clint

CLINT, Texas -- A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Clint on Wednesday evening, according to El Paso County Sheriff's deputies.

The deadly incident happened about 6 p.m. in front of the 7-11 convenience store and Subway sandwich shop in the 12900 block of Alameda Avenue near Brown Street.

Deputies indicated that the victim showed "no signs of life" when they arrived at the scene; the driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian had stopped to render aid.

A body covered with a white sheet could be observed next to a pickup truck at the fatality scene.

The Sheriff's Office said that stretch of Alameda Avenue would be closed for many hours into the night for investigators; traffic was being re-routed to Velasco Way and McKinney Street.