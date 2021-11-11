El Paso’s gas prices remain the highest in Texas
EL PASO,Texas -- The pain at the gas pump continues for El Paso drivers compared to their fellow Texans.
Despite dropping by eight cents a gallon over the past week, El Paso's gas prices are still the highest among all the major cities in the state of Texas.
The average cost of a gallon of unleaded regular currently averages $3.28 per gallon in El Paso, according to data released Thursday by AAA Texas.
That compares with a statewide average of $3.07 a gallon, which is 21 cents cheaper. However, the Sun City is still well below the national average of $3.42.
A year ago at this time, El Pasoans were paying just a couple pennies over $2 for a gallon of gas - with prices rising $1.26 since then.
However despite the high gas prices comparatively to the rest of the state, El Paso is still nowhere its record high of nearly $4 a gallon. Drivers were paying $3.98 a gallon back in July of 2008.
AAA said the least expensive gas in the state can currently be found in Amarillo, where motorists are paying just $2.90 per gallon.
