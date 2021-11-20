Former El Pasoan turned children’s book author returns to inspire new generations

EL PASO, Texas -- Former El Pasoan Tony Lovitt recently returned to the Sun City to read two books he wrote to local school kids. ABC-7 caught up with him at St. Mark's Elementary School on Love Road as he read "Five Trees for Mina," and "The Cat With Twenty Toes."

Lovitt, an New Mexico State University graduate, made his mark in El Paso decades ago, as director of media relations for the El Paso/Juarez Del Sol pro volleyball team. He also worked for El Paso Pro Sports, as sports information director for the Sun Bowl in 1975.

He never dreamed he'd return to the Sun City 44 years later to read to kids.

"I never thought of being a children's author until the passing of this cat, my daughter's cat Meena. We got a card from the vet that we took her to, saying 5 trees had been planted as a living tribute to the cat," says Lovitt.

Knowing that the trees were out there helped the family deal with their loss. He's hoping his story helps people of all ages.

His newest book, "The Cat With 20 Toes," was an even bigger hit, and had the children laughing out loud. It was the first public reading of this book.

"It was about how a cat had 20 toes, and it's not often that a cat has twenty toes. They usually have four on each paw, but I really liked that the cat was kind show off-y," said Graham Neesen, a third-grader.

Classmate Luke Davis mentioned that it was special to be part of the first group to hear the story.

"Of all the things in my career, nothing's been quite as fulfilling and gratifying as writing these books and getting the feedback from these kids," says Lovitt.

He hopes to inspire the kids not only to deal with loss, but also to follow their dreams.

To buy a copy of the book, "Five Trees for Mina," click here.

For a link to "The Cat With Twenty Toes," click here.