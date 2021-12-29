Frontera wastewater replacement line complete, may end foul sewage smell

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Water announced Wednesday that it had connected the final pipe on the Frontera wastewater line, which hopefully will end the foul smell from the sewage release into the Rio Grande.

With the final connection of the replacement Frontera wastewater line, it gives EP Water crews the ability to move forward with the commissioning stage of the project for several weeks.

The wastewater will now slowly begin to flow into the John T. Hickerson Water Reclamation Facility. The Hickerson facility has been operating at partial capacity since August, so the plant will be monitored as low volumes of wastewater are sent in the coming weeks.

According to the utility, the facility turns sludge waste into water used for the Coronado Country Club’s Golf Course and various parks and schools on the westside of El Paso.

