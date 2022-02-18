El Paso Electric relaunches fund to help those struggling to keep up with payments

EL PASO, Texas -- As El Paso slowly recovers from the pandemic, the impact is still being felt financially.

El Paso Electric said there are thousands of customers who are having trouble keeping the lights on, which is why the company has relaunched its Bright Hearts Fund.

The fund is made up mostly by donations and partnerships with the El Paso Community Foundation and several faith communities like the Catholic Diocese, the Interfaith Alliance, and Temple Mount Sinai just to name a few.

EP Electric said donations are then matched dollar by dollar.

Last summer, EPE said about $240,000 were given to 900 customers across El Paso County thanks to the fund, but the need is still the there.

The utility said there are about 77,000 customers, mostly residential, that have not been able to pay their electricity bills.

If you would like to donate to the fund, click here.

If you or someone you know is in need, you can call EPE’s Customer Care Team at (800) 351-1621, via email at CustomerCare@epelectric.com, or by visiting epelectric.com.