Dog’s paw amputated due to injury; two northeast El Paso residents charged with animal cruelty

EL PASO, Texas – Two northeast El Paso residents were arrested after police said they did not take a dog in their care to a veterinarian for treatment.

29-year-old Deone Dawn Harvey and 30-year-old Jessica Samuel were charged with animal cruelty and booked into the El Paso County jail on a $3,000 bond.

Police say the victim, Destiny Marren Chavez, 21, left her dog in the pair's custody when she was out of town.

Police said when Chavez returned, she saw the dog had an injury to her right paw. Chavez took the dog to a veterinarian who determined the injury was so severe it required amputation.

The pair was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 22.