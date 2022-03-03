High school student creates challenge to encourage El Paso kids to drink more water

EL PASO, Texas -- It's a habit not many people keep up with -- drinking water. It's become a sport at one El Paso elementary school thanks to a local high school student.

All 250 students at Aoy Elementary School are participating in the BFit/BHydrated Program.

It was created by Rebecca Sias, a junior at Coronado High School. Sias is working towards getting a Gold Award in Girl Scouts, one of the highest achievements.

In order to receive it, she had to create a sustainable program to help tackle a community issue. So with the help of the Braden Aboud foundation, a local doctor and Coach Adrian Flores at Aoy, the program was born.

Student receive a free water bottle courtesy of the Braden Aboud Foundation, and are responsible for it. They then keep track of how much water they drink.

Students who bring their bottle to school and drink the water suggested get Dojo points, a good behavior system within EPISD. Students who drink the recommended amount at the end of the program receive a new, upgraded water bottle.

Sias said she hopes this program will help make an impact in younger students lives and encourage them to be healthy.

“I just hope they learn the importance of staying hydrated, especially in our environment," Sias said. She said she hopes students continue their good habits. "It's such an important time to start developing those skills and for the community, just seeing if kids can do it, they can do it too.”

It's not just Aoy students that are participating, there are plans to expand the program to several other schools.