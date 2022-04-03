At least 4 sent to hospital after serious multi-vehicle crash

EL PASO, Texas -- Four people were sent to the hospital with various injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on the east side Sunday afternoon, according to dispatchers with the El Paso Fire department.

Dispatchers say there were two individuals with life-threatening injuries and two individuals with minor injuries. The dispatcher also added there could possibly be more transports.

The crash happened at 1:12 p.m. near the intersection of Edgemere Blvd. and Lee Trevino Dr.

Chatter on the police scanner said that a 6-year-old and a 13-year-old were involved, but it is not clear if they were the individuals sent to the hospital.

El Paso Police department's Special Traffic Investigators unit is at the scene.

