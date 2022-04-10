A stabbing in the Northeast leaves on man with serious injuries
EL PASO, Texas - Police officials say one man was transported to the University Medical Center with serious injuries after being stabbed.
It happened around 10:24 A.M. on the 10500 block of Dyer St.
According to police, one person has been detained at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Another sticking in nitwit Stevie’s so safe El Paso.
Can’t go a weekend without a good sticking, shooting and pedestrian death.