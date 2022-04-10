Skip to Content
A stabbing in the Northeast leaves on man with serious injuries

El Paso Police Department investigate a stabbing
El Paso Police Department investigate a stabbing

EL PASO, Texas - Police officials say one man was transported to the University Medical Center with serious injuries after being stabbed.

It happened around 10:24 A.M. on the 10500 block of Dyer St.

According to police, one person has been detained at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

