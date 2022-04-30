Chihuahuas and Whataburger team up for 7th straight year to give back to the community

EL PASO, Texas -- If you're attending a chihuahuas game this season, get ready to add another item to your ballpark essentials - and if you do, you'll get rewarded for helping the community.

For the seventh straight year Whataburger and the Chihuahuas are teaming up to give back to the community.

“It’s critically important that people not only help those that need help but also get awareness for those that need help," Brad Taylor, senior Vice President for Mountain Star Sports group said.

If you take a non-perishable household item to a game, you'll get a free Whataburger voucher. Items can include towels, sheets, kids clothing or a blanket and they will all be donated to the Child Crisis Center.

“It’s always helpful to have new if possible or gently used but obviously anything that is washed or cleaned can be helpful," Taylor said.

The first day to donate is Sat., April 30. You can then also donate on Fri., May 27, Sat., June 18th, Fri., July 15 and Fri., August 5.