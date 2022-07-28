Immunize El Paso hosts vaccine clinics before first day of school

EL PASO, Texas -- With the start of school just a few days away, it's time to check a couple things off your back to school checklist. For parents, that includes taking you kids to the doctor.

Local pediatricians say they're packed with patients and are typically busy this time of year.

Regardless, they say it's important to check in with your child's doctor and make sure their vaccines are up to date.

"The sooner you do it, the better off you are and you don't have to wait in long lines or pack clinics or something risk the the chance of not getting an appointment," said Daniel Acosta with Immunize El Paso.

Not only that, it's important to make sure to schedule a physical exam before the start of school to make sure your kids are healthy.

"A lot of schools require certain vaccines at different periods of their life, and at school, different school ages," said pedestrian Dr. Ricardo Reyna. "So we definitely recommend families to talk to your pediatrician or talk to your doctor."

Immunize El Paso is hosting several outreach clinics throughout the Borderland:

7/28

Radford School 2001 Radford St., 79903 1:30 p.m. -4:30 p.m.



7/29

Alderete Middle School 801 Talbot Ave., Canutillo, TX 79835 1:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.



7/30