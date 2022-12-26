City of El Paso holiday closures
EL PASO, Texas -- Several public services within El Paso will be closed this week in observance of the holiday season. Below is a list of the City's closures.
Closures: dates and times
- The Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations closed Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 1. Regular hours will resume Tuesday, December 27 with the start of the City's Christmas tree recycling, as well as Tuesday, January 3.
- The Municipal Courts closed Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 3.
- The Public Libraries closed Monday, December 26 as well as Saturday, December 31 and Monday, January 2.
- Parks and Recreation Aquatic Centers, Recreation Centers and Senior Centers closed Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 2.
- Animals Services closed Sunday, December 25, open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, December 31 and closed Sunday, January 1.
- The El Paso Museums closed Saturday, December 31.
- El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens closed Sunday, December 25, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday December 31 and closed Sunday, January 1.
- Sun Metro and the El Paso Streetcar will not provide service January 1.