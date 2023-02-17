Skip to Content
Monster Jam returns to El Paso this February

EL PASO, Texas -- The adrenaline-packed show, Monster Jam, is making it's return to the El Paso for an action packed weekend at Sun Bowl Stadium.

The Monster Jam world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks show off their speed and skills like doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills, and going up speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour.

Monster Jam will also host a Pit Party where people can meet the drivers, get autographs, and see the trucks up close.

There will be two performances, Saturday, February 25 on 7 p.m. and Sunday, February 26 at 3 p.m.

