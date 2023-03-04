El Paso business owner says he’s being charged thousands of dollars in bills that aren’t his

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A local restaurant owner may have to pay $7,300 in El Paso Water bills that he says aren't even his.

Randy Garcia, owner of Chase the Taste in northeast El Paso, told ABC-7 he's been paying his water bills, but believes he's been charged for bills that should belong to other businesses.

"From my understanding from I'm getting now, so they're using one back-flow to provide water to three suites. Two suites on the left side have meters. And then whatever is leftover is my bill," said Garcia.

Garcia said North Hills Crossing property managers did not provide him with a water meter.

"I never got straight answers from the property managers," said Garcia, "I was asked for my account number so I could go ahead and verify that I had a bill. But really how it makes sense to me now is that they got my account number to put the bill on me."

According to Garcia, El Paso Water told his wife they were paying for someone else's mistake.

El Paso Water responded in a statement to ABC-7, saying, "El Paso Water has been in contact with Mr. Garcia and we have heard his concerns. We encourage anyone who has concerns with their bill to raise them. We are more than willing to look into issues or create payment plans to help with affordability."

The water company would like customers to know they can file claims by calling their claims department at 915-594-5522. However, if there is an attorney representing you, the claim must be filed through the City of El Paso.

For more information on El Paso Water including frequently asked questions, click here.

North Hills Crossing property managers have not yet responded to a request for comment.